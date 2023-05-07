3 Moves left for the Atlanta Falcons to make after the 2023 draft
By Nick Halden
Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith added two clear starters for the Atlanta Falcons in the draft in Bijan Robinson and Matthew Bergeron. Clark Phillips and Zach Harrison both clearly have a chance to carve out contributing roles as well though there are clearly starters in front of both players.
Fontenot yet again didn't reach for a position taking the player the team believed to be the best fit for the roster. Taking Robinson will understandably bring some heat based on the position and short shelf life that running backs often have. There is also the fact that the Falcons already had a 1,000 yard rusher on their roster still on his rookie deal in Tyler Allgeier.
Still, it is an exciting pick considering Robinson's ability and the fit in Arthur Smith's offense. Atlanta followed the same path they had set the previous two seasons taking Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Second year quarterback Desmond Ridder now clearly has a capable offense leaving no excuses for a player who is attempting to win the starting job.
Despite Atlanta's strong off-season, there are still clear moves to be made to complete the roster. Moves that should be expected to be made before Atlanta's pre-season begins.