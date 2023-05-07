3 Moves left for the Atlanta Falcons to make after the 2023 draft
By Nick Halden
1. Add more competition to the receiver position
Atlanta's top receivers if the season started today are Drake London, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Frank Darby, Jared Bernhardt, and KhaDarel Hodge. Who in this group can the Falcons rely on after London? While Hollins and Miller both are interesting additions neither player is a proven producer and will be looking to take a step forward with larger roles.
Part of this is due to Arthur Smith's system which will often be focused on having both Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts on the field. Still, Atlanta needs at least two options behind London they can rely on, and even if you believe in Hollins that clearly leaves an open roster spot.
Bringing in at least one proven veteran before the preseason kicks off is a must for a position that continues to be unaddressed during Arthur Smith's tenure. We aren't even two years removed from Matt Ryan spending his final season with Tajae Sharpe and Russell Gage as his primary weapons. Clearly, Smith and Fontenot haven't added enough talent to the position and while Hollins and Miller are clear upgrades Atlanta still needs to add another option. One that can step in if Atlanta's depth players all prove incapable of stepping up into a larger role.