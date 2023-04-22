3 Moves that show why the Atlanta Falcons made the right decision at quarterback
From the start of the off-season the Atlanta Falcons' moves made it clear they were sticking with Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback this season content to move forward with a player who objectively was average through four games.
While Ridder showed many great signs in those four games and had limited targets there also wasn't the instant impact that the top quarterbacks in the league have. However, watching Ridder's first four games carefully and comparing his first four starts to players like Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, Derek Carr, and Matthew Stafford it is clear Atlanta needs to give Ridder more time and now have a capable backup plan in Taylor Heinicke.
Heinicke can win games in Arthur Smith's system if Ridder is injured or doesn't improve at the expected rate in his first season as a starter. With a need to improve and build a complete roster, Atlanta made the right call saving at a position by attempting to win now on Ridder's rookie contract.
The moves this off-season clearly point to a team that understood the quarterback market and made the decision to attempt to win now without spending top dollar for a mid-low tier quarterback. Looking at the top quarterback moves of the off-season it becomes even more clear Atlanta made the only decision they could.