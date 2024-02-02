3 Moves that will make the Atlanta Falcons NFC contenders in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Add receiver depth
With how the new coaching staff has been built it is safe to assume that Atlanta is going to make a lot of moves at the receiver position. They will have three receivers on the field far more often and because of this must have better depth. Atlanta struggled to have enough depth to have two capable receivers on the field at the same time.
Blame Desmond Ridder all you want but each of the past two seasons the struggles on offense are both because of the quarterback, schemes, and lack of depth at receiver. When your second best option is Mack Hollins or Scotty Miller you have clearly failed at the position.
Van Jefferson didn't have the expected impact and the receiver group was seemingly Drake London or bust. Atlanta needs not only to add a real second option at receiver but to find 2-3 legitimate depth options both in the draft and in free agency.
Expect Atlanta to address the position by taking a receiver on day two of the draft and looking to bring in a veteran leader. It will be hard for the team not to improve in a position that has held them back for two years.