3 Moves the Atlanta Falcons should consider making after the draft
By Nick Halden
2. Finish the job at receiver
Cap space is limited and that means drafting at the position or adding bargain players. The Falcons already went a long way in fixing the position adding Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore. However, the Falcons are going to be running a system that often has three receivers on the field.
This means the Falcons should be two players deeper than they were under Arthur Smith. If they fail to draft a contributor at the position they need to stay aggressive in looking for an impact addition. Whether that is someone like Russell Gage or an aging veteran the team needs to continue to add depth.
They are one injury away from having Darnell Mooney as their primary target and Rondale Moore as the second option. While Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts obviously make your offense deeper you need to attack the position with the understanding it is far more important with Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins now in charge of the offense.
Looking at free agency there are still a myriad of veteran options that fit Atlanta's roster. If the team doesn't have a receiver fall their way in the draft look for at least one move at the position.