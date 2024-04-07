3 Moves the Atlanta Falcons still need to make on offense
By Nick Halden
1. Continue to add depth at receiver
Zac Robinson's system is going to make the Atlanta Falcons value the receiver position far more. It is hard to do anything but improve after what the Falcons have had on their depth chart the past few seasons. Drake London is the only returning receiver expected to play a contributing role. The team signed Darnell Mooney to serve as the second option at the position.
Desmond Ridder was traded for Rondale Moore who is expected to be the third receiver. The team brought back Hodge to be a special teams piece and depth receiver. Ray-Ray McCloud was signed as a depth piece as well and could be used to stretch the field.
Even if the Falcons use Kyle Pitts at receiver the team is an injury away from having McCloud or Hodge in the contributing rotation. The team needs to add at least 1-2 receivers to compete with Rondale Moore for the third receiver role.
Whether it is in the draft or through free agency the team needs to add more potential contributors. Ladd McConkey is one name to keep an eye on as a great fit if he were to slip to Atlanta in the second round.