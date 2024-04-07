3 Moves the Atlanta Falcons still need to make on offense
By Nick Halden
2. Add to the quarterback room
Kirk Cousins is your starting quarterback for at least the next two seasons. After year two the Falcons can move on from the contract if his level of play is heading in the wrong direction or they have a long-term answer. Atlanta brought back Taylor Heinicke on a discounted contract to be the backup behind Cousins.
However, the team still should be looking to add to the position in the draft. While they shouldn't spend a first round pick at the position anytime after that should be a consideration. Add a project quarterback with the expectation they will sit behind Heinicke and Cousins as a potential future starting option.
Sam Hartman, Joe Milton, and Michael Penix Jr. stand out as interesting prospects to bring in behind Cousins for the next two seasons. Spending a second-round pick at the position is only an option if Penix is on the board.
Otherwise expect the Falcons to wait until day three to add to the position. Atlanta's focus has to be on adding defensive pieces they believe have a chance to start or contribute. The only exception to that should be players like Ladd McConkey or Michael Penix Jr. who are potential first-round talents.