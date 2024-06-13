3 new players that will thrill Falcons fans all season long
Falcons fans should be excited about these three new players.
1. Kirk Cousins, QB
The obvious pick... Kirk Cousins should have every Atlanta Falcons fan excited for what the 2024 season could be. He fixes a need that directly kept the team out of the playoffs for a sixth straight season.
The former Vikings QB was on an MVP pace before he tore his Achilles last year. He was roasting NFL defenses, and when put in an offense featuring Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson, he becomes even more dangerous.
If you are thrilled about the veteran quarterback, you certainly will be once the season begins.