3 NFC quarterbacks clearly ahead of Kirk Cousins in NFC and 2 who aren't
By Nick Halden
Dak Prescott
The Dak Prescott vs. Kirk Cousins only becomes interesting when you deal in hypotheticals. Considering what Dak's career might have been without consistently great weapons and a capable defense. The reality of production tells us that Dak ranks slightly above Cousins when it comes to regular-season production.
Dak's postseason failures are well chronicled and seemingly wipe away the quarterback's abilities. Prescott goes out and puts up truly great numbers. Prescott has an underrated ability to use his legs to create space and surprise plays.
What has made the Cowboys a consistently great regular season team all runs through Dak Prescott. Yes, their playoff and turnover results aren't always what you would like them to be. However, what is the argument for putting Cousins ahead of the Dallas quarterback?
Neither has had playoff success both have been overcriticized and underwhelming in big moments. Dak has the advantage of having a more consistent career thus far due to the franchise he has been a part of. This isn't to say there isn't a world in which Cousins can beat Dak but rather the debate between which player is better at this stage is definitive. Unless Dak's postseason struggles show up in the regular season there is an argument he is the best quarterback in the conference.