3 NFC quarterbacks clearly ahead of Kirk Cousins in NFC and 2 who aren't
By Nick Halden
Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy is the perfect example of why quarterback and playoff wins aren't always indicative of talent level. In the short term, what is the argument Cousins isn't better in Kyle's offense? Never has Cousins played with this level of offensive talent.
Add in a great defense and coaching staff and Cousins would be an MVP contender. This speaks to how great this offense is elite the coaching staff has been outside of the Super Bowl.
Purdy deserves cautious respect but the eye test tells you the quarterback isn't among the league's best.
Baker Mayfield
Baker isn't given the respect the quarterback deserves. A cursed franchise in Cleveland ran Mayfield out of town after an injury-plagued season. Ignoring the fact that Mayfield was the first quarterback to win a playoff game since 1994.
The Browns pushed Mayfield to the side in favor of Deshaun Watson. In the time since Mayfield has won yet another playoff game with a rebuilding franchise while the Browns have made one appearance and been one and done. The discussion between Mayfield and Cousins is close but for now, the veteran maintains a slight edge over the Bucs franchise quarterback.