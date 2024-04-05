3 non-defensive prospects the Falcons will consider in the first round
Three players the Falcons could target in the first round of the draft that aren't on defense.
In my opinion, if you want a "sure-fire" receiver then you take Marvin Harrison Jr., but if you want to take a chance on a player with a higher ceiling but lower floor, then you take Rome Oduze.
I am a huge fan of Oduze. He is a bigger receiver who can do a little of everything. He is such a good deep-ball receiver and has some stunningly quick routes. Kirk Cousins would work magic with Odunze from week one.
If he is available at pick eight, the Falcons have to consider taking him. Rome Odunze could have an 'Offensive Rookie of the Year' type impact for this team. He fits perfectly.