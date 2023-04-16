3 Notable Atlanta Falcons in danger of being cut before the 2023 season
The Atlanta Falcons off-season is clearly winding down with the draft the only notable move left of the off-season. Atlanta is at the bottom of the league in cap space having spent both on bringing back their own players and adding key pieces in free agency. Atlanta made a myriad of moves that should push the team toward playoff expectations.
Just last year's roster alone which managed seven wins should be considered a potential playoff team with an obvious upgrade at quarterback in Desmond Ridder. While Ridder may not have quite the same speed his ability to protect the football and read the field are elite in comparison to Mariota.
Atlanta has improved every position group giving the team a very interesting camp and pre-season that could set up for some surprise cuts. While the players who already have their starting roles locked up are clear there are notable veterans whose jobs could be in danger.
Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot have both clearly taken a different approach from the previous regime starting players not based on salary but performance with Mariota and Jalen Mayfield the obvious exceptions.
With this in mind, Atlanta fans should expect spots to be earned at the start of camp and throughout the preseason leaving one veteran in particular in danger of being cut.