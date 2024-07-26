3 Observations from Atlanta Falcons day one of training camp
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins is progressing well
It is hard to tell exactly how far along Kirk Cousins is on his path back to starting. However, judging from his comments after day one it is clear the quarterback is going to be ready for week one. Barring any setbacks or unexpected injuries the veteran is feeling far better and approached the idea of being ready to start the season with zero qualifiers.
Cousins talked about wanting to be a full go in camp and over the next month. However, he tempered this by pointing out this was his expectation and not that of the coaching staff or the reality of the situation. Cousins' health was the biggest question mark for the Falcons coming into the season.
While we are only one day in it is safe to say there is a reason for optimism the Atlanta quarterback seems to be feeling great and on track to start week one of the season. While it would be ideal to have Cousins get a few preseason snaps the only necessity for is having him ready to go in week one. That concern appears to be answered for Atlanta fans as camp gets underway and the preseason nears.