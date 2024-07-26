3 Observations from Atlanta Falcons day one of training camp
By Nick Halden
2. Surprising starters point to lack of secondary depth
Mike Hughes was CB2 to begin Atlanta's camp and safety Richie Grant was alongside Jessie Bates. Perhaps this is simply a formality of a new coaching staff and a nod to more experience. However, there is a reason that Clark Phillips and DeMarcco Hellams were both starting by the end of the season.
Richie Grant was helpless in coverage and often incapable as a tackler. Having the safety on the roster is a bit of a surprise putting him in a starting role is shocking. Mike Hughes had a rough 2023 season as well but at least offers a bit more upside.
Either player working their way into the starting lineup should be a concern for Atlanta fans. The secondary and pass rush both needed help this offseason and the Falcons did next to nothing. It is day one of camp and any overreaction isn't fair to the team.
However, it is fair to view this as further confirmation of an offseason of concerns. Atlanta has spent all of their resources on the offense and a backup quarterback. Ignoring the pass rush and secondary in a passing league is concerning at best.