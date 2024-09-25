3 Observations from Kirk Cousins' prime time performance in loss to Chiefs
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins still isn't back to where he was pre-injury
Kirk Cousins proved against Philly and in this game he is healthy enough to run this offense and win the Falcons a lot of games this season. However, it is clear Cousins is a step slower and still doesn't have the full confidence he did pre-injury. A part of this is dealing with a completely new offense and a new set of receivers.
Still, there are reasons to believe the quarterback isn't completely back to himself either. Considering we still aren't a year removed from the Achilles tear it is fair to believe the quarterback's best weeks with Atlanta are still ahead of him. While speed is never going to be a weapon for Cousins he will gain the confidence to leave the pocket and take what the defense gives him when the situation demands.
This seemed to be the case twice on Sunday night when the Falcons were in an obvious quarterback sneak situation or when there was no one in the middle of the field and Cousins could have picked up an easy first. Atlanta must remain patient with Cousins as the veteran continues to get a little closer to where he was each week.