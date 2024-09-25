3 Observations from Kirk Cousins' prime time performance in loss to Chiefs
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins and Drake London are quickly building chemistry
The first touchdown of the game Kirk Cousins hit a wide open Drake London picking up right where they left off in Philly. The touchdown felt like a big moment for the veteran and Atlanta's primary receiver who is yet to play with a great quarterback. Finally, London has a veteran who is going to give him a chance to make plays and that was on full display against the Chiefs.
Aside from the touchdown, Cousins trusted London on a key 4th down that helped keep the comeback hopes alive. It was the play Zac Robinson should have called on the game's much maligned final play if he was unwilling to sneak Cousins or try again with Allgeier.
Drake London and Kirk Cousins building chemistry and growing trust is monumental for the Falcons' season. This is especially the case with a banged up offensive line that is going to limit the ceiling for this offense. A heavy dose of Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud in the first two games hasn't changed the fact that London is this team's best passing weapon and one of the biggest factors in turning their season around.