3 Observations from Kirk Cousins' prime time performance in loss to Chiefs
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta can win with this version of Kirk Cousins
A missed pass interference call and a poor 4th down decision by Zac Robinson kept the Falcons from upsetting the two-time defending champs. A week after going into Philly and claiming a tough road win it is hard to ask much more from this Atlanta Falcons team. Considering the youth on the roster and coaching staff a 1-2 start is as good as could be expected after the Week 1 debacle.
Two weeks after the Falcons looked as incapable as any team in the league they have re-established themselves as playoff threats. Kirk Cousins isn't perfect and this Atlanta defense still has a problem rushing the passer. However, what Cousins brings in his leadership and ability to be the adult in the room has proven to be a huge difference in comparison to the last three seasons.
This Atlanta team has proven they can play with anyone and are going to be a playoff contender this season. Cousins is only going to get better as he is further removed from last season's Achilles injury. With Cousins playing as he did vs. the Eagles and Chiefs this team can play with anyone.