3 Observations from Kirk Cousins Week 4 performance in Atlanta Falcons win
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins was visibly and understandably frustrated
The broadcast pointed out the frustration of the Atlanta Falcons' veteran quarterback. Cousins was upset on the sideline and it was easy to understand why. What is this offense and who do they want to be moving forward? It seems one week they want to be built around their rushing attack and and getting the ball on the edge.
The next drive or game it might be completely relying on Kirk Cousins and moving the ball underneath. Cousins is frustrated with an offense that couldn't register one touchdown on Sunday and lacks any clear focus.
Winning covers up a lot of issues and that is going to be the case this week. Cousins showing this level of frustration in the middle of a close game speaks to the issues with the OC. Zac Robinson must find out what he wants this offense to be. Atlanta's veteran quarterback isn't being put in the best position and the results are telling.
Cousins isn't without blame but it is hard to fault a quarterback who is running this offense. Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes aren't going to salvage whatever this offensive gameplan was supposed to be a complete disaster.