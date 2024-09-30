3 Observations from Kirk Cousins Week 4 performance in Atlanta Falcons win
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins' confidence is returning
There was more than one throw on Sunday that had fans' stress levels instantly increasing. Yet as odd as it might sound they were often great signs for the Atlanta quarterback. Yes, he has to take better care of the football and make decisions a bit quicker in the pocket. While this is true, this was a great sign for the confidence of Cousins in himself and his ability to make all the needed throws.
Even with the game on the line Cousins was letting the ball fly and attempting to hit the deep shot. The execution and play calling must improve and with that, the offense will come back to life. What was exciting about this game even amid the frustration was how quickly Cousins made decisions and believed in them.
The results aren't where they need to be but Cousins is no longer second-guessing every throw. The Atlanta quarterback taking a leap in confidence is a good sign for the offense even in the current mess. The second-guessing and holding the ball we had seen from Cousins for much of the first three weeks is steadily improving giving hope better days are ahead for the Atlanta veteran.