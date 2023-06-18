3 Off-season NFC South mistakes that benefit the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons are without question the winners of the NFC South off-season. Despite the Carolina Panthers making a big push at quarterback going all in to draft Bryce Young the Falcons had the most complete off-season and biggest impact addition.
Atlanta has been ignored for much of the off-season unless it was to criticize the franchise for failing to go after a player that was never leaving Baltimore in Lamar Jackson. Lost in the unfair critique is the fact the Falcons had a great off-season improving the defense, coaching staff, and building an offense that has a chance to be the most complete unit in the NFC.
Atlanta's off-season wasn't the loudest but it has the argument as the most complete and has the Falcons in a position to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.
The rest of the NFC South made a number of solid moves but none close to the complete off-season Atlanta had. Add in the fact that New Orleans and Tampa Bay are both heading in the wrong direction and this should be Atlanta's division to lose. Highlighted by three moves in particular that will help Atlanta in the 2023 season.