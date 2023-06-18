3 Off-season NFC South mistakes that benefit the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
1. New Orleans Saints adding Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints' biggest move of the off-season was adding former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. While this isn't a terrible move for a complete roster it is a mistake for a Saints team with a worse offensive roster than the one Carr was just benched in.
Derek fell out of favor with the Raiders to the point the team benched the veteran and opted to go out and add Jimmy G. who is still dealing with an injury. While this is questionable decision making it illustrates the frustration with Carr a player that is always just good enough.
Carr isn't a franchise-saving quarterback and won't be able to help New Orleans escape the rebuild they need so badly. Derek signing the high high-dollar dollar deal helps the Falcons in that it prolongs the Saints' inability to completely rebuild and keeps a quarterback in the division that has managed one playoff game in nearly a decade.
Within that one playoff game, Carr was average at best and the offense managed less than twenty points as the Raiders went one-and-done. Signing Derek Carr may give the Saints the loudest move of the off-season but they aren't a team to be taken seriously in the NFC.