3 Offensive players who could become surprise contributors for Atlanta
By Nick Halden
3. Storm Norton
This is less about Storm Norton and more about the fact that Kaleb McGary is in front of him. When forced into action last season Norton was solid and didn't make any of the horrifying pass protection gaffes McGary so often has. Atlanta has to protect a very quarterback returning from a season ending injury if McGary doesn't quickly improve a change wouldn't be at all surprising despite the contract situation.
To start the year the Atlanta offensive line is going to have the challenge of T.J. Watt and a solid Pittsburgh pass rush. If you're Pittsburgh, how are you not attacking McGary on every play? The next two weeks won't get much easier facing the Chiefs and Eagles.
It sets McGary up for a very quick answer on whether or not he is going to be capable of protecting Kirk Cousins. If the answer is obvious there isn't any reason that this coaching staff won't put Norton into the lineup and give the cheaper option a chance. Atlanta has reason to be concerned about McGary long term and that remains the biggest red flag for an offense that looks to be a potential top-ten unit in the 2024 season.