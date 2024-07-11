3 Overlooked players pivotal to Atlanta Falcons 2024 playoff return
By Nick Halden
1. Arnold Ebiketie
The Atlanta Falcons have put Arnold Ebiketie to be their primary pass rusher. This isn't as much from a display of talent as it is a sheer lack of capable options. To be fair to Ebiketie, there have been steps forward in each of his first two seasons.
As the snaps have gone up so has his ability to keep up with the game and create negative plays. The third-year edge rusher had 6.0 sacks last season and 12 quarterback hits. This isn't fully indicative of the numbers Ebiketie can put up in a full season with the young player having to earn his way into the rotation.
If you project out his level of production as a starter over a full season the result is double-digit sacks and a lot of missed tackles. This is who Atlanta has rested the fate of their edge rush on. Unless you believe Lorenzo Carter is going to become a different player or rookie Bralen Trice will defy history, your edge rush is resting on Ebiketie.
There is reason for optimism that production will improve. However, we are yet to see a full season of Ebiketie starting while facing expectations. Can the third-year player deliver?