3 Overlooked players pivotal to Atlanta Falcons 2024 playoff return
By Nick Halden
2. Darnell Mooney
Despite the Falcons paying top dollar for a second receiver little has been said about Mooney this offseason. His struggles in Chicago are simply shrugged away as a byproduct of Justin Fields and a questionable coaching staff.
These are legitimate excuses for his lack of production but there is some reason for concern. Mooney was a great player in 2021 putting up over 1,000-yards and being the primary option for the Bears. In the two years since that time, Mooney has posted two 400-yard seasons and consistently disappeared within the offense.
This can easily be explained away when Justin Fields is your starting quarterback. Add in the offensive overturn and coaching dysfunction and Mooney has a very valid explanation. Still, four years into his career and there is only one great season on paper.
In Atlanta, the excuses are gone and the expectations are high. Mooney is expected to be the second option taking pressure off Kyle Pitts and Drake London. With a capable quarterback under center which version of Mooney will the Falcons receive?
Mooney was a great addition, but it is fair to feel just a bit of trepidation even if the excuses for the last two years are valid.