3 Overrated free agents still available Atlanta Falcons must avoid
By Nick Halden
1. Odell Beckham Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons still need depth at receiver and should consider all options but with the signing of Darnell Mooney, Beckham cannot be one of those options.
Beckham's stardom off the field has surpassed what he has accomplished as a player in this league. There is nothing inherently wrong with this similar to how Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has seen his level of pay surpass the level of player that he is.
Both speak to how well both players have managed their careers and the agents that they trust. However, this also means from Atlanta's perspective while paying what it took to land Kirk Cousins was a fit this isn't the case for Odell.
Beckham was often an afterthought in Baltimore and this after rough endings in New York and Cleveland. One can't argue with forcing your way out of either situation but his level of play hasn't matched the salaries that the name Odell Beckham Jr. demands.
The Falcons are better off looking for bargain veteran deals and considering drafting a receiver on day two of this year's draft. Odell needs a perfect landing spot to get back to the player he once was. If he were willing to take a pay cut to cash in Kansas City stands out as a great destination.