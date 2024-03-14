3 Overrated free agents still available Atlanta Falcons must avoid
By Nick Halden
2. Mike Williams
Mike Williams is the opposite of Beckham in that he will likely be forced to sign a cheap deal to prove he can stay healthy. Atlanta needs more help at receiver despite signing Mooney already but Williams cannot be a consideration for the franchise.
At this point in his career, the veteran receiver has shown a sharp decline due to his inability to stay on the field. The Chargers are not taking away weapons from Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert if they believe they have much left in the tank.
Yes, the cap situation is a major influence here but the fact remains that Williams is dealing with injuries so often. Atlanta would be wiser to take multiple receivers in the draft or take a risk on a player that comes with fewer expectations. The Falcons have their primary receivers on the roster they now need to go out and find depth pieces that can play a role.
The lack of this depth has hurt the franchise for three seasons and it is clear that Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot are doing what it takes to remedy this.