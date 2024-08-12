3 Overreactions to Atlanta Falcons first preseason action
By Nick Halden
1. Michael Penix Jr. vs. Kirk Cousins is a real discussion
Atlanta Falcons fans are understandably excited about Penix and the future at the quarterback position. However, let's be fair to Kirk Cousins here this isn't a quarterback competition or anything close. Penix has the possible ceiling of a future franchise quarterback.
While the passer is exciting, he isn't close to a finished product. There is a reason Cousins has been named the starter and they will work to develop the rookie. Aside from the need for Penix to work on his touch and short reads, you have the leadership of Cousins.
Even if you set all of these concerns aside you have the massive contract the Falcons just handed the veteran. Money runs the league and Kirk's contract demands the veteran remains the starter for the next two seasons.
Atlanta can move on from Cousins in year three but each of the next two seasons would bring far too painful of a dead cap hit. Penix is going to sit back and learn from the veteran and allow the Falcons to continue to build their future. Whether or not it was the right way to spend a top-ten pick that remains the plan.