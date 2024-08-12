3 Overreactions to Atlanta Falcons first preseason action
By Nick Halden
2. Any real concern over Atlanta's run game
The broadcast noted how poorly the Falcons had run the ball in Miami. This was followed up on by head coach Raheem Morris at the end of the game noting the need to improve. The broadcast pointed out the difficulty moving the ball without balance and the clear need to make adjustments.
While in the course of the game, this is understandable commentary it isn't a realistic criticism. Atlanta didn't allow Tyler Allgeier or Bijan Robinson to take the field on Friday night. With a pass-heavy attack expected from Kirk Cousins and Zac Robinson, these will be the only backs to play a real role for Atlanta.
Even if the two contributors at the position being out isn't enough of an explanation add in the entire starting offensive line being held out. This along with a vanilla preseason play design explains the lack of run production.
This time of the year there aren't going to be many misdirection plays or creative blocking schemes. All plays that can be used are being saved for the start of the real season. Atlanta's struggles running the ball are a non-story the team shouldn't worry about heading into the second week of the preseason.