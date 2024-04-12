3 perfect developmental QBs for the Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft
These three quarterbacks would fit perfectly with the Atlanta Falcons.
I have to put my Clemson fandom aside for this one...
If you are looking for a quarterback who is similar to Pratt but has a little more spice, then Spencer Rattler is a good choice.
Rattler never hit the heights that were expected of him in college. After transferring from Oklahoma, Rattler was just alright. He had games where he looked good, one coming against Clemson, but he was inconsistent with his success
Sitting behind Cousins allows Rattler to calm down from all the expectations and refine himself. He has the talent to be good in the NFL, if he is in the right spot. Atlanta is one of those spots.