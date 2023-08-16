3 Players Atlanta Falcons fans want to see in preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder
If you're the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff why wasn't last week's game important for Desmond Ridder? It seems every chance you have to give the young starter experience and confidence should be taken full advantage of. Instead the Falcons not only benched Ridder but Taylor Heinicke as well allowing Logan Woodside to play the full game.
While this was great for Woodside it isn't what Falcons fans want and it seems a missed opportunity for Desmond Ridder. The preseason is glorified practice reps, reps that Desmond Ridder clearly needs when you consider his lack of experience and the heat he has faced for simply being named the starting quarterback.
Even in the vanilla preseason giving Ridder a chance for game action is the right move to allow the team to go into the season on the same page. Desmond clearly benefitted from preseason in his rookie year heating up and clearly growing as a passer.
The preseason might be meaningless but it does have meaning for individual performances and building confidence heading into the year. Desmond Ridder should play at least a quarter against the Bengals as the regular season nears for a team who clearly is a playoff contender if Ridder is close to capable.