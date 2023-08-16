3 Players Atlanta Falcons fans want to see in preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
2. Bijan Robinson
This one is somewhat mixed in that fans do want to see Bijan Robinson make his rookie debut but also not risk injury. Unlike the quarterback position what reps you can save for Robinson and the rest of Atlanta's contributing backfield should be saved for what is going to be a very high carry rate in the regular season.
Bijan Robinson is going to be a star in this league watching him practice, handle the media, and get ready for the season everything about the young player stands out. There are going to be zero issues taking his game to the next level and Bijan is in the perfect offense to do just that.
Unlike Desmond Ridder, the advice here should be for Robinson to simply wait for the regular season to take his first hits. However, it seems very unlikely that this will be the case with Arthur Smith playing a number of starters in week two of the preseason.
Robinson's debut will hopefully be short with Arthur Smith saving as many carries as he can for when they really count. With two running backs not expected to make the roster behind Atlanta's trio of backs, it should be a very short debut for Atlanta's rookie.