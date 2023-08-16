3 Players Atlanta Falcons fans want to see in preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
3. Clark Phillips
If Clark Phillips is healthy enough to make his debut on Friday there should be a lot of snaps for the rookie corner. Atlanta is dealing with an injury at the position with Jeff Okudah gone for an unknown amount of time and will be looking to determine their second and third options at corner until Okudah is able to return.
Phillips had a great camp before his injury and looked on his way to challenging Tre Flowers and Mike Hughes for a contributing role. Dee Alford is clearly in the mix as well and likely locked up the punt return job taking one in for a touchdown in week one against the Dolphins.
The competition is going to be tough throughout practice and the final two weeks of the preseason. Being a rookie and having dealt with an injury Phillips is already at a disadvantage and is going to need as many snaps as possible to attempt to make consistent plays and put his name back into the conversation for a starting role.