3 players Falcons should sign who could fill their remaining needs
Three free agents that are waiting there for the Falcons.
1 of 3
1. Hunter Renfrow, WR
While wide receiver is a position the Atlanta Falcons have already addressed heavily, it would be nice to see the addition of a veteran who makes his money as a reliable slot receiver.
There isn't a better choice than Hunter Renfrow who brought some excellent reliability to the Las Vegas Raiders over his first few years. Recently, fumbles have plagued him but they are also a stat that can be volatile from year to year.
With Zac Robinson installing an offense that will feature a lot of three wide receiver sets, Renfrow would be a valuable piece. He can move the chains a few times a game which could be the difference between a win and a loss.