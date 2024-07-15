Blogging Dirty
3 players Falcons should sign who could fill their remaining needs

Three free agents that are waiting there for the Falcons.

By Grayson Freestone

Denver Broncos v Detroit Lions
Denver Broncos v Detroit Lions / Ryan Kang/GettyImages
1. Hunter Renfrow, WR

While wide receiver is a position the Atlanta Falcons have already addressed heavily, it would be nice to see the addition of a veteran who makes his money as a reliable slot receiver.

There isn't a better choice than Hunter Renfrow who brought some excellent reliability to the Las Vegas Raiders over his first few years. Recently, fumbles have plagued him but they are also a stat that can be volatile from year to year.

With Zac Robinson installing an offense that will feature a lot of three wide receiver sets, Renfrow would be a valuable piece. He can move the chains a few times a game which could be the difference between a win and a loss.

