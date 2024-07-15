3 players Falcons should sign who could fill their remaining needs
Three free agents that are waiting there for the Falcons.
2. Markus Golden, OLB
Unfortunately, the Falcons' weakest position also happens to be a position that has been picked clean since free agency kicked off.
However, Markus Golden is a reliable veteran who would add some much-needed depth at pass rusher. As we are sitting right now, the Falcons are one edge-rusher injury away from disaster on the defensive side of the ball.
Golden still has something to offer a team. He may not be a double-digit sack producer but he can get you a handful of sacks as a rotational piece. Grab him before he is gone.