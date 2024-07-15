Blogging Dirty
3 players Falcons should sign who could fill their remaining needs

Three free agents that are waiting there for the Falcons.

By Grayson Freestone

Denver Broncos v Detroit Lions
Denver Broncos v Detroit Lions / Ryan Kang/GettyImages
2. Markus Golden, OLB

Unfortunately, the Falcons' weakest position also happens to be a position that has been picked clean since free agency kicked off.

However, Markus Golden is a reliable veteran who would add some much-needed depth at pass rusher. As we are sitting right now, the Falcons are one edge-rusher injury away from disaster on the defensive side of the ball.

Golden still has something to offer a team. He may not be a double-digit sack producer but he can get you a handful of sacks as a rotational piece. Grab him before he is gone.

