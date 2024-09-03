3 players on the Falcons initial 53-man roster who won't last the whole season
Time is ticking for these three Falcons who made the final roster.
1. Eddie Goldman, DL
It was surprising to see the Atlanta Falcons give the nose tackle job to Eddie Goldman so easily. The veteran hasn't played for a few years and he wasn't even playing that well the last time he was on the field.
Goldman's spot on the roster has to do with his experience. Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake want a big body inside who has the technique of the position down and won't be pushed around.
We just saw rookie Zion Logue perform in the final preseason game and he can now develop as a member of the practice squad. Once the Falcons feel confident in the youngling they should call him up because his upside is higher than that of Goldman's.