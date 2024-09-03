3 players on the Falcons initial 53-man roster who won't last the whole season
Time is ticking for these three Falcons who made the final roster.
2. James Smith-Williams, OLB
During training camp, it quickly became obvious that James Smith-Williams would make the final roster. He hardly saw any action in the preseason which proved the confidence the coaching staff had in him.
However, this is a position that the front office will target as the trade deadline looms closer. They were aggressively pursuing Montez Sweat last year, they snagged Matt Judon a few weeks ago, and they won't stop there.
Finding a complement for Judon is important. If they can pull off a trade then James Smith-Williams will see his name off the roster.