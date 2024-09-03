3 players on the Falcons initial 53-man roster who won't last the whole season
Time is ticking for these three Falcons who made the final roster.
3. Micah Abernathy, S
The reality for Micah Abernathy right now is that he is a depth placeholder who can also play special teams. If DeMarcco Hellams didn't get injured then the veteran Abernathy wouldn't have his name on the roster right now.
We know Hellams will be out for a while with his leg injury. However, the Falcons waited until they could put him on injured reserve with a designation to eventually return. As things stand right now, the second-year safety will return at some point this season.
Once Hellams is healthy, the corresponding move will be to release Micah Abernathy.