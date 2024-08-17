3 players primed to be cut following Falcons latest additions
2. Demone Harris, EDGE
I was impressed with what I saw from Demone Harris in the first preseason game. He made two of the few plays that Falcons edge rushers made the entire night but that doesn't mean he is heading for a roster spot.
Matt Judon's arrival was not good news for the veteran journeyman. He has a similar build to the new acquisition but has nowhere near the production that Judon has had during his impressive career.
The Falcons also appear to like James Smith-Williams a lot while Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter are guaranteed to make the roster. That is already four players at a position teams don't usually keep more than four or five players at.
Harris will be competing with DeAngelo Malone, Bradlee Anae, and Kehinde Oginni. He does have an advantage thanks to being a bigger body which is something Raheem Morris wants from his edge rushers.