3 players primed to be cut following Falcons latest additions
3. Micah Abernathy, S
With the addition of veteran safety Justin Simmons comes the subtraction of someone at the position—likely Micah Abernathy.
Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons will be the two starters and behind them will sit Richie Grant. From there, it is anyone's guess. The Falcons have a lot of players competing for what is likely the fourth and final spot at the position.
Abernathy is a player who has stuck around for a few years but the new coaching staff may favor one of the offseason pickups for the final spot. Abernathy will have to compete hard against the likes of Dane Cruikshank, Lukas Denic, Tre Tarpley III, and Josh Thompson.
Fortunately for the veteran Abernathy, he holds special teams value which may give him a slight edge when decisions have to be made.