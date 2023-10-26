3 Players the Atlanta Falcons could add to help Desmond Ridder
Now in the lead of the NFC South could the Atlanta Falcons look to add one final piece to the offense?
By Nick Halden
1. Hunter Renfrow
Renfrow ended the 2021 season with over 1,000 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns on the year in an impressive breakout campaign. It was Hunter's third season with each year before the receiver going over 600 yards and playing a huge role in the offense. His production dropped in the 2022 season but injuries limited his time and ability and this season could easily be shrugged off as an outlier.
Now we are in week eight of the 2023 season and Hunter has eight catches for 73 receiving yards all season. It is clear that the Raiders have turned the page since the coaching change and Hunter needs a chance in a new landing spot.
Renfrow is in his prime still and has three seasons of producing at a high level that suggests in the right fit that player will come back. Renfrow would be a great security blanket for Desmond Ridder and this offense and give Atlanta a great change-of-pace receiver.
The obvious problem with the move is that Renfrow doesn't fit Arthur Smith's typical receiver. However, with the possible production and likely low-cost demand the Falcons at least check in on one of the better players on the market.