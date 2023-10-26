3 Players the Atlanta Falcons could add to help Desmond Ridder
Now in the lead of the NFC South could the Atlanta Falcons look to add one final piece to the offense?
By Nick Halden
2. DeAndre Hopkins
When Hopkins is healthy the veteran receiver is still one of the best at his position. The veteran may no longer be in the conversation for the best in the league but he is still a very productive player that is being limited by a bad Titans passing attack. Perhaps Will Levis is the answer, however, if the Falcons beat the TItans this week perhaps Hopkins could walk across and join a roster badly in need of a veteran target.
It is clear that Mack Hollins is falling out of favor with his snaps going down and Jefferson isn't the answer. Scotty Miller and Hodge have both done some nice things but neither is a starting option moving forward. Starting week nine with Hopkins, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts would set Ridder up to take a huge leap and leave no questions about whether or not he is the guy moving forward.
The problem with this move is whether or not Hopkins name will demand a higher trade price than the production you get from the veteran. Still, it is worth checking in for a Falcons team that clearly needs an edge rusher and a receiver.