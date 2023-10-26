3 Players the Atlanta Falcons could add to help Desmond Ridder
Now in the lead of the NFC South could the Atlanta Falcons look to add one final piece to the offense?
By Nick Halden
3. Adam Thielen
This is a move that was suggested for the Atlanta Falcons in the off-season and still makes sense now if the Panthers will deal Adam within their own division. Carolina is the last team in the league to not manage a win and doesn't hold their own first round pick after dealing it to the Bears for Bryce Young during the off-season.
Thielen is one of the few bright spots on the Panthers roster, however, for a winless team you have to consider all veterans on the market. Thielen would fit in Arthur Smith's offense perfectly and complement Atlanta's current roster.
Adam would be a great third option that fits behind London and Pitts and gives Ridder a 3rd down target the team is lacking right now. The questions here are if the Panthers are willing to part ways with Young's favorite target and if they would trade Thielen to a team they must play within their own division.
Trading Adam might require the Falcons to part with a higher-round draft pick than the team is willing to spend. However, with Ridder taking steps forward and in the lead for the division Atlanta has to consider spending what it takes to complete the offense.