3 Players the Atlanta Falcons could regret passing on in round 1
1. Jalen Carter
The Atlanta Falcons have already added to the defensive line signing Calais Campbell and David Onyemata with Eddie Goldman returning from one year in retirement. Still, Jalen Carter had an argument as the best overall player in this draft and clearly is a long-term piece for a franchise looking for a pass rusher and disrupter on the defensive interior.
Carter landed with the Eagles one pick after Atlanta with Philly trading up for the former Georgia Bulldog. A strategy that has worked well for the team considering they have added a myriad of former Dawgs over the past two years and made it all the way to the Super Bowl in the 2022 season.
Carter was a great pick for the Eagles and a risky player to pass on for Fontenot and Smith. Even with the veteran additions what long-term options do the Falcons have outside of Grady Jarrett? Adding Carter would have given Atlanta a great building block on defense and arguably landed a top-three prospect 8th overall.
Atlanta passing on Carter wasn't a surprise in some ways considering the focus that Fontenot and Smith have put on adding leaders both on and off the field. Whether there was any merit to them or not there were plenty of pre-draft rumors flying around Carter causing the defensive tackle to draft.