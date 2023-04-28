3 Players the Atlanta Falcons could regret passing on in round 1
2. Luke Van Ness or Nolan Smith
Depending on which pass-rushing prospect you liked better it is easy to make an argument Atlanta will regret not attempting to add to a weak position. Atlanta's current top edge rushing options are Kaden Elliss, Calais Campbell, Lorenzo Carter, Bud Dupree, and Arnold Ebiketie. The Falcons lack a clear starting edge rusher and there was a lot of thought the team would target either Tyree Wilson, Smith, or Van Ness to attempt to change that.
There was also speculation the team would move up to take Will Anderson. Clearly, Anderson and Wilson weren't options, however, both Smith and Van Ness were on the board and clear fits for what Atlanta's roster lacks.
Nolan Smith was an often speculated pick for the Falcons based on the pass rusher's leadership and clear fit for Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray. Smith would have fit well but clearly was underdeveloped as a pass rusher leading to Smith falling well outside the top ten.
Van Ness went 13th overall to the Green Bay Packers and could be argued as a better fit for Atlanta as well.