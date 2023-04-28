3 Players the Atlanta Falcons could regret passing on in round 1
3. Peter Skoronski
With Kaleb McGary, Chris Lindstrom, and Jake Matthews locked in as starters there wasn't a natural fit for the offensive tackle for Atlanta. However, if the Falcons were taking the best player on the board there is an argument for Carter and Skoronski as safer and wiser picks than selecting a running back.
Peter has impressive versatility that would have allowed the tackle to slot in as a starter carving out a role on what would be a great offensive line. With Allgeier and Patterson already in the backfield perhaps adding Skoronski to solidify the line would have been the right decision though admittedly a far less interesting one.
Atlanta selecting Bijan Robinson inside the top ten will be a pick that will continue to be closely watched considering the rarity of selecting a running back in the top ten in today's league. It is a move that clearly fits what Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot are building but comes with a large amount of risk.