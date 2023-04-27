3 Players the Atlanta Falcons hope fall in today's draft
With the Atlanta Falcons' first-round decision only hours away the team remains a favorite to land either Nolan Smith or Bijan Robinson. Either player clearly fits what Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot are building and would be a starter despite the presence of solid options at both positions.
Drafting Robinson would be a slight surprise considering the team has an 1,000 yard rusher in the second year of his rookie deal in Tyler Allgeier. Smith's system thrives with multiple options at the position but spending a first-round pick on a back when you have Allgeier is a questionable decision.
Smith makes a bit more sense despite the expected development of Ebiketie and the additions of Calais Campbell, Kaden Elliss, and Bud Dupree. Smith is noted for his leadership and continued contributions even when injured for the back-to-back champion Georgia Bulldogs.
With only hours before the Falcons are called up to the podium the most likely pick is still Nolan Smith. However, there are three players that should change Atlanta's perspective completely if they were to fall in the draft. Trading up isn't an option for a team that can't afford to lose picks, however, with what will happen in the first four picks still a mystery it wouldn't be shocking to see at least one of these players fall.