3 Players the Atlanta Falcons hope fall in today's draft
3. Jalen Carter
Of the three possible prospects mentioned in this article, the most likely to fall Atlanta's way is Jalen Carter. We know that at least three quarterbacks are going to be off the board before Atlanta's number is called and Will Anderson and Christian Gonzalez could be as well all depending on how much Carter's poor off-season hurt his draft stock.
While there are real concerns Carter's game tape is too elite to ignore with the ability to consistently disrupt the middle of the offensive line and being an exciting option to pair with Grady Jarrett. Jarrett and Carter would give the Atlanta defense the chance to be a top-five unit creating favorable pass-rushing matchups and making it extremely difficult to pass block or run on the interior of the line.
Carter's potential ceiling should overrule any concerns with Atlanta making complete sense as a landing spot despite the myriad of defensive line additions this off-season. The Falcons added a lot of short-term veteran options and lack a clear answer aside from Grady Jarrett. Goldman and Calais Campbell are both short-term answers with veteran David Onyemata the only new contributor not on a one-year deal.