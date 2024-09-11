3 Players the Atlanta Falcons must have more involved in week 2
By Nick Halden
1. Tyler Allgeier
Bijan Robinson might be the far more talented back but when it comes to tangible production Allgeier remains ahead when given the chance. The third-year back was only given three carries on Sunday and still managed to average 7-yards per carry.
If the Falcons are not going to be pushing the ball down the field and playing around the line of scrimmage Allgeier needs more touches. Yes, Robinson is the more talented player but Allgeier has consistently shown to be the more punishing back.
The style of runs Atlanta featured on Sunday against Pittsburgh was far better suited to Tyler's skillset. The back is going to fight for every inch and punish anyone who dares attempt to tackle him. If the Falcons are simply going to run the ball as simplistically as you did in the season opener Allgeier must have a far larger role.
A piece of this is a great Steelers defensive line that wrecked the passing game and kept Atlanta from creating any big plays. Another is the fact that Robinson continues to fail to create explosive plays and isn't the big power option Atlanta used him as against the Steelers. Allgeier deserved far more chances.