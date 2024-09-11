3 Players the Atlanta Falcons must have more involved in week 2
By Nick Halden
2. Drake London
How was Drake London a bigger part of the offense with Desmond Ridder and Arthur Smith? The idea of Zac Robinson's offense was that everyone would eat and each of Atlanta's stars would be impacting the game. It was difficult to remember London on the field at all on Sunday.
Kirk Cousins struggled and didn't look healthy and that is a large piece of why London was so quiet. Still, the team deserved a plan that consistently involved getting your best receiver the ball. The Pittsburgh secondary is solid but they don't have one lockdown corner that should have kept London out of the game as they did.
Atlanta insists that Kirk Cousins is healthy and if that is the case the blame should fall on the coaching. Zac Robinson was supposed to come in and install the offense of the Rams and 49ers. Instead, it looked as if Arthur Smith was still calling plays with predictable runs and a game plan that featured your third receiver.
London should have been given the ball on simple slants or screens just to get your star receiver more touches and in the flow of the game. A task that should get easier this week against a struggling Philly secondary.