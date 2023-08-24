3 Players the Atlanta Falcons would like to steal from New Orleans
By Nick Halden
1. Chris Olave
While Chris Olave had better numbers than Drake London last season it is important to remember the difference at quarterback. Marcus Mariota isn't anything close to a capable passer at this point in his career while Andy Dalton is a high end backup but still a solid starting option. Olave was the Saints best receiver last season with Michael Thomas still unable to run slants due to injury.
With Thomas aging and with the addition of Derek Carr expectations should be high for Olave in his second season.
Pairing Drake London and Chris Olave would give Atlanta the best young receiver duo in the league and along with Kyle Pitts make it almost impossible for Desmond Ridder to fail. It will be interesting to watch Olave's career in comparison to Drake London and debate whether or not the Falcons made the right decision.
It appears both players are great number one options and have given reason to believe they will take a leap in their second seasons. It is fun to imagine what the duo could accomplish together.